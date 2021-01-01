Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set, Home, Refrigerator, And Kitchen Food Storage Organizers

When it comes to preparing your meals, the right bowls can make all the difference, especially when you need to store things neatly in the fridge. that’s why we created the stainless-steel meal prep mixing bowl set that comes with five very versatile bowls for mixing, preparing, storing, and organizing your kitchen and refrigerator. Crafted with rust and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, our premium kitchen bowls are made to outlast every healthy meal choice, delicious dessert, or plate full of holiday leftovers. Keep your meals, leftovers, and food more organized with our 5-Pack of stainless-steel mixing and storage bowls with airtight lids. Color: Blue