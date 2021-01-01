Noble House Meadow Knitted Cotton Handcrafted Pouf, Navy

A bright luscious layer of cotton, this pouf offers a boost of buoyant energy to uplift your home. The artisanal flair of this piece is founded within intricate stitches of the design’s hand-knit surface, letting this expressive seat stand proudly as an artistic display piece to brighten up any accompanying arrangement. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you and your guests to discover.HANDCRAFTED MODERN DESIGN: Our pouf is ideal for those who enjoy simple, uncluttered spaces but still want to receive the full experience of the product's functions. This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. With its refreshing color and soft design, this lovely round pouf is a perfect accessory for any modern home.COTTON: Made with cotton fiber, our pouf is created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home soft, beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static.KNIT WEAVE: Our pouf brings a charming coziness to your home with its delightful knit weave cover. Not only does this give your home a snug look but it also brings a splash of texture to your decor.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf is 20.00” W x 20.00” D x 14.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.NO ASSEMBLY: This pouf comes ready to use straight out of the box. No assembly is required.