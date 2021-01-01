Hudson Valley Lighting MDSL601 Signature No.1 Single Light 57" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp Polished Nickel Lamps Floor Lamps

Hudson Valley Lighting MDSL601 Signature No.1 Single Light 57" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesFeatures adjustable lamp armsConstructed from metalIncludes a silk shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedDimmer switchUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 57"Width: 24"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel