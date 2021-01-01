Hudson Valley Lighting MDS951 METAL NO. 2 Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Distressed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting MDS951 METAL NO. 2 Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesConstructed from brassIncludes a metal shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/4"Width: 9-1/2"Chain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Distressed Bronze