Hudson Valley Lighting MDS352-OW Painted No.2 Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting MDS352-OW Painted No.2 Single Light 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesConstructed from steel(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Width: 16"Chain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel