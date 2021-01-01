Hudson Valley Lighting MDS106 Classic No.1 8 Light 40" Wide Chandelier Distressed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hudson Valley Lighting MDS106 Classic No.1 8 Light 40" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesConstructed from metalIncludes silk shades(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 25-3/4"Width: 40"Chain Length: 72"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Distressed Bronze