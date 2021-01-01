From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel McNeer 0.75-in L x 22-in W Hexagon Black Framed Wall Mirror | 220172
An avant-garde and geometric mirror is the type of home accessory that showcases your sophisticated and modern decor aesthetic. The McNeer wall mirror displays your taste in minimal yet eye-catching accent pieces while adding vibrancy and light to your space. The hexagon shape, sleek black trim, and ample surface space of the mirror make the Kate and Laurel McNeer mirror an accessory and a showpiece. Use it in a bathroom for a decorative effect over a vanity or as an impressive piece of wall art. Adding a mirror enhances your space by spreading more light, making it appear more dimensional, vibrant, and open-concept. Hang it in an entrance hall, over a bench or couch, in the dining room, or any wall that needs more character. A well-placed mirror creates harmony and pulls a place together as it reflects the space. The dimensions are 25.75 inches tall by 22 inches wide. Hang the McNeer wall mirror in a matter of seconds with the metal sawtooth hangers attached to the back of the frame. Kate and Laurel McNeer 0.75-in L x 22-in W Hexagon Black Framed Wall Mirror | 220172