Mcnaughton Abstract Grey/White Area Rug

This Mcnaughton Green/Ivory Area Rug is a densely woven textural experience with a soft luxurious feel. By blending warm transitional colors, the punctuation of glimmer and trend-right designs, this rug adds warmth and sophistication to any interior. Utilizing the proprietary heat-set yarn, this item offers soft textural beauty that will last for years to come. These families are inherently anti-static, sound-insulating and dirt repellent. This product made of 100% polypropylene fiber resulting in a strong, stable, volumized texture that is non-shedding. Soil and stain resistant for easy maintenance. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"