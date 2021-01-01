26" x 30" McLean Hexagon Wall Mirror Walnut Brown - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

The McLean wall mirror offers your home a beautiful decorative accent that unites any room's decorative aesthetic. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity, the McLean mirror has a robust wooden frame carved into a geometric hexagon shape. The clean lines and simple shape design is perfect for creating the ultimate modern wall display. Hang it as a bold focal point or hang it in multiples for a staggering display that is symmetrical and eye-catching. Installing a mirror on any wall of your home draws in and reflects more light throughout your space, creating a more open and dimension concept. Its overall display dimensions are 26 inches by 30 inches for a large, oversized statement piece. As a lovely modern accent, the McLean wall mirror looks fantastic in any entryway, living room, bedroom, or dining room. It also looks excellent installed over a bathroom sink. Hang this mirror vertically or horizontally with the convenient metal D-ring hangers attached to the back of the wooden frame.