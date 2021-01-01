From ivy bronx

Mckown 6 Drawer Double Dresser

$969.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Equipped with six spacious, English dovetail drawers, this transitional dresser provides plenty of space to accommodate your storage needs. Its simple yet elegant design blends effortlessly with a variety of color palettes and decor motifs. Its crisp, straight silhouette is pleasingly accentuated by a bold, black finish. Elegant, stainless steel hardware completes its design with an appealing hint of shine. Top this six-drawer dresser with a matching wooden mirror to add depth and balance to any bedroom in your home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com