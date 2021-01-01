Mckown 6 Drawer Double Dresser

Equipped with six spacious, English dovetail drawers, this transitional dresser provides plenty of space to accommodate your storage needs. Its simple yet elegant design blends effortlessly with a variety of color palettes and decor motifs. Its crisp, straight silhouette is pleasingly accentuated by a bold, black finish. Elegant, stainless steel hardware completes its design with an appealing hint of shine. Top this six-drawer dresser with a matching wooden mirror to add depth and balance to any bedroom in your home.