From mckleinusa
McKleinUSA Mcklein East Side, Pebble Grain Calfskin Leather, 17 in. 2-In-1, Convertible Travel Backpack & Cross-Body, Brown (18874)
Advertisement
This versatile 17 in. convertible travel backpack and messenger bag can carry you to your next trip fully prepared. Multiple options for the way you can carry your essentials with top or side carrying handle. Keep your business items easily accessible in front horizontal zipper compartment with interior accessory organizer. Top pocket with exterior and interior access to store cellphones and keys. Safely store your important devices in our interior 17 in. built in padded laptop sleeve or the secure tablet pocket. Storage has never been easier in our fully lined interior with leather trim and silver hardware. Rear exterior features ultra-padded air mesh with air flow system (AFS) and padded backpack straps. Store it on a rolling case for easier transport with our piggyback strap. Comes with a detachable non-slip,-adjustable, padded strap for shoulder carry. Color: Brown.