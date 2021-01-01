From sol 72 outdoor
Mckinnon 20 Gallon Recycling Bin
Welcome your guests with resort-quality style while keeping your backyard neat and clean. This contemporary trash and recycling bin are sure to make your life easier when you're entertaining outdoors, saving you trips inside to throw-away cups and napkins. With a sleek silhouette and slatted accents in natural finish wood, it's a discreet disposal solution that'll blend seamlessly with your existing patio furniture. The powder-coated aluminum frame makes it rust- and weather-resistant as well as lightweight. A drainage grate in the bottom prevents rainwater from pooling inside. This outdoor trash bin comes backed by a one-year warranty. Finish/Color: Tekwood Vintage