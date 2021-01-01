Mckinnon Metal Dining Table

Mixed material design + a streamlined look = this patio table that, TBH, we're more than a little obsessed with. It's made with a powder-coated aluminum frame and a tekwood surface, so it's designed to resist weather and water. Plus, it features a slatted surface for some iconic outdoorsy vibes that also lets water drip right through. This table measures 63'' wide, so it seats up to six people for your next outdoor dinner party or wine night. Table Top Color: Natural Tekwood, Table Base Color: Flint