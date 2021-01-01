Mckie 25 - Light Unique/Statement Empire Chandelier
Description
Features:DimmableCompatible with LED bulbsAdjustable heightFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: EmpireNumber of Lights: 25Number of Tiers: 2Light Direction: Multiple DirectionsFinish: Style: GlamSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Crystal Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Type: Crystal Color: ClearDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B11Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 110Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredHanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoPEFC Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 160Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 5Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 36Body Width - Side to Side: 32Body Depth - Front to Back: 32Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: 32Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: 300Additional Tools Required: Power Drill