From orren ellis
Mckean Upholstered Standard Bed
Attractive and stylish, this Panel Bed will help you create the ideal setting to escape every day and step into the extraordinary. Gracefully appointed, this queen bed is offered in stunning silver birch, making it an easy match for many room environments and decor choices. Designed and crafted in Italy, attention to detail is exhibited in every facet of the bed design. Interesting features include silver-tone headboard trim with inserted LED lights and panel style headboard, which together enhance the striking appeal of this bed. Quality craftsmanship in every detail ensures durability and long-lasting wear. Look no further than this queen bed for an effortless and sumptuous way to create a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in your home that you will enjoy for years to come. Size: King