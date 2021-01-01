From uspridefurniture
Mchale 77.95" Velvet Square Arm Sofa
Offer your home a centerpiece of exceptional design and texture to create an atmosphere of refinement throughout your interior decor, plush upholstery, and sloped arms. This sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your interior decor, Whether you're adding to an existing seating group or looking to anchor a smaller living room, this sofa is a tasteful addition to your space. This sofa is crafted with a manufactured wood frame and filled with foam for medium-firm feel cushions gives this streamlined silhouette a touch of texture. Round out the design with a hint of mid-century style gather the family atop this stylish Patricia Curved Arm sofa to make the evening entertaining. this sofa will bring excellent comfort to any room. Product Details Design: Standard Weight Capacity: 750 lb. Adult Assembly Required: Yes