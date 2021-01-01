From astoria grand
Mcfall Quad Single Curtain Rod
The Astoria Grand Mcfall Quad Curtain Hardware Set is great for those looking to accessorize their home decor with an evergreen look. The Mcfall Quad Curtain Rod is part of the elegant Mcfall collection. The sharp rectangle lines of the decorative finial, crafted from black plastic resin, are the most prominent aspect of the curtain rod's decor. This lets you experiment with darker curtains, as well as create a sharp contrast with lighter colors for your home decor. The rod's adjustable width enables home-owners to have freedom in adjusting the rod to the right size for their specific needs. The curtain rod has a body constructed out of durable steel. While there is some assembly required, it is a fairly simple and straightforward process that does not require time. You'll need a drill, a level, and a screwdriver, but these are provided in the kit, along with mounting brackets. Cleaning the curtain rod requires you to wipe it with a dry cloth to remove dust. The rod is available in various sizes so you can choose the size that you require for your home. Size: 28" - 48" W