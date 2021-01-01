From brayden studio
Mcfall 3 Piece Living Room Set
Outfitting your living room but looking for something delightfully different? This chic, space-aged three-piece living room set might just do the trick! Made with solid hardwood frames, each piece showcases two-tone brown and beige bonded leather upholstery with high-density foam fill, and a distinctive, futuristic silhouette. Use this set to effortlessly anchor a hip, open-concept loft aesthetic by rolling out a ladder-stripe area rug to define the space, then arrange this armchair, sofa, and loveseat around an asymmetrical glass-top coffee table with gleaming chrome legs. Accessorize the seating with screenprint accent pillows and a micro-woven throw, then, for the perfect finishing touch, install an industrial sputnik chandelier overhead to illuminate the scene in a warm glow.