Mcelligott LED Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier
This LED light chandelier has a chrome finish.Features:cETLus approvedHas a built-in LED lighting stripCanopy: RoundFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Tiers: 2Finish: ChromeSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Type: GlassCrystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Swag Light: NoIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 1550Integrated LED Color Temperature: 4000Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 18Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: CordWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Spefications:Adjustable Rings: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Diameter (Large Circle): 20"Diameter (Small Circle): 16"Overall Product Weight: 8.36Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 7Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 7Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 132Overall Min Height: 6Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 9Body Width - Side to Side: 20Body Depth - Front to Back: 20Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: 120Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: