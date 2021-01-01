From the holiday aisle
Mcdorman Meowy Catmas Santa Cat is Coming Coffee Mug
Advertisement
Features:Hundreds of cute, funny, and laughable designs providing a wide range of gift options for friends, classmates, co-workers, and familyUnique multifunctional gifts that can be used as a decoration, pencil holder, pen holder, and plant potHave your gift coffee mugs delivered safely to your home with this easy-to-wrap individual gift box for your loved onesSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoWith Handle: With Handle: Color: WhiteSubject: AnimalsAnimals: CatPeople: Holiday / Occasion: ChristmasStyle: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Product Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesCapacity: 11PTFE Free: Lead Free: Commercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4Cup/Mug Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: