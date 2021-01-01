Mcbaine Moselle Duvet Cover Set

With a 100% cotton seersucker duvet cover styled with a striped pattern, brings luxurious hotel-style vibes to your bedroom. With matching pillow shams, this sumptuous set pampers you in cozy softness. Designed for effortless upkeep, this set is wrinkle-resistant, hypoallergenic, machine-washable, and dryer-safe. This bedding set is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness. Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 1 Sham, Color: Blue