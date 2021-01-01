Mcalpin 86" Tree Floor Lamp

An icon of French design originally by Serge Mouille, this lamp perfectly combines style and function. Consisting of steel arms and stem, and a cylindrical marble base the main feature of this piece is the aluminum ‘chapeau’ (or ‘hat’) styled adjustable shades on arms positioned to target as much space as possible. Coated in a matte black finish, only the interior of the shades is finished in white to maximize the bulbs’ reflective qualities. This lamp uses three 60 watt chandelier bulbs to provide just the right amount of light. Overall Size: 86 H x 55 W x 61 D