Twisted X MCA0032
Bring iconic style to your feet with the rich leather upper and modern comfort of the Twisted X MCA0032 Wedge Sole Boot! Leather boots with a classic moc toe silhouette. Handcrafted boot made of full grain oiled leather upper with double-stitched seams and a woven leather vamp detailing. Air-mesh lining offers breathable wear. Removable, machine washable SD footbed in a moisture-wicking design. Composite XD insole provides next-level support and stability. Slip-resistant molded rubber outsole provides added durability and added traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Shaft: 4 1 4 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.