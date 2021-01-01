From magik beauty
Black Mb - Sulfate Free Shampoo Magik Beauty
Our MB Premium Sulfate free Shampoo is specially designed to maintain and prolong the effects of our Capillary treatment BTX4HAIR. It can also be used for daily hair care. It locks in hair's moisture and keep color-treated strands looking vibrant, even after many washes. This product is highly recommended to last our treatments longer. Our Magik Beauty Premium Capillary Treatment BTX4HAIR repairs damaged or broken hair strands with a powerful concentrate of active ingredients including beeswax and lavender oil. Ensuring from the first use its hydration, nutrition and hair repair. This treatment also eliminated frizz, adds softness and high gloss. BTX4HAIR works on all types of hair, curly, smooth, thick, thin, gray, blond and others. What you do. Apply a small amount to your hair and scalp, massage gently and rinse with water. make sure to use our MB Premium conditioner with this shampoo. Black Mb - Sulfate Free Shampoo Magik Beauty