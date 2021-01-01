From boss hugo boss

BOSS Hugo Boss Maze Mixed Materials by BOSS

Description

Put your best foot forward in the BOSS Hugo Boss Maze Mixed Materials by BOSS sneakers. Combination leather, suede, and lightweight textile upper materials. Lace-up front with blind eyelets. Signature brand detail. Padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Soft fabric lining and cushioned stationary insole. Flexible rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

