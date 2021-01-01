From elan
Elan Maze Chandelier Maze Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elan Maze Chandelier Maze Chandelier Features:Clear acrylic diffusers etched white inside with hanging crystal accentsDurable steel constructionIncludes (3) Integrated LED modules and (4) led downlights in the canopy1842 lumen output is similar to a 100W incandescent lightFully compatible with most aftermarket dimmersCool white LEDs create an inviting, neat and clean atmosphere that's perfect for offices, showrooms, hospitality, and other commercial spaces80+ CRI LEDs produce top-notch color quality in the industryETL listed for dry locations onlyFully covered under warranty for 3 yearsDimensions:Height: 0.79"Max Hanging Height: 54"Width: 28.25"Depth: 18.5"