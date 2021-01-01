From manolo blahnik
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Suede Mule in Neutral
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Suede Mule in Neutral Kid suede upper and sole. Made in Italy. Approx 75mm/ 3 inch heel. Covered buckle detail at vamp. Square spool heel. MNIF-WZ180. 9XX-0247. About the designer: Manolo Blahnik is world-renowned for its elegant, superbly crafted footwear. Whether a strappy satin stiletto or crystal-embellished ballet flat, the House's shoes are graced with a striking combination of originality and sophistication. Old-world glamour, Greco-Roman architecture, and ancient myths are a few of its varied influences. Manolo Blahnik founded the label in 1970 in Chelsea, London, and continues to design each shoe today. His creative process is unique in that he sketches his collections with watercolors, creating impressionistic paintings that play with form and color. Manolo then travels to Italy to collaborate with artisans on how to bring his vision to life. The resulting pieces of footwear are works of art in themselves.