Signature Design by Ashley Mayflyn Large TV Stand with Fireplace Option Charcoal
MODERN TV STAND: Sleek and trendy with minimalist flair, this TV stand boasts an impressive profile with a cool, timeworn effect; Crafted with plenty of shelving, this piece is a true stunner HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: TV monitor stand is made of veneers, wood and engineered wood; Accented with chrome-tone pulls with faux crystal bejeweling RICHLY FINISHED: Bathed all-over in a soothing charcoal gray, this storage unit makes the best of neutral tones with its eye-catching reclaimed wood look GREAT FOR FLAT SCREENS: Entertainment center is designed with 3 adjustable shelves, 4 cabinet doors, 3 smooth-gliding drawers and cutouts for wire management; Unit measures 62inches Wide by 20inches Deep by 36inches Height ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget