Bush Furniture Mayfield Computer Desk with Drawers and Desktop Organizer, 54W, Pure White and Shiplap Gray

Bundle includes: 54W Computer Desk with Drawers, Desktop Organizer 54W x 23D home office desk includes a built-in file drawer and a small box drawer for supplies; durable surface supports up to 200 pounds Large drawer with flip down front can be used as a keyboard tray or laptop storage Desk Organizer features eight cubbies with two drawers that fit any compartment for a custom configuration Accessory shelf provides an ideal place to keep your phone, tablet or other devices; can be installed on right or left based on your preference