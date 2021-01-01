From frye
Frye Mayer Venetian
The Frye Mayer Venetian is a classic venetian style made with a true moc construction. Easy slip on, cord moc with a collapsible heel. Contour comfort footbed with added arch support. Leather sock lining with perforation. Side swall stitch on cupsole for water protection. Rounded performance rubber cupsole with water dispersion channels to make a fully flexible and slip resistant outsole. Leather upper. Leather lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.