Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Sapphire, 0.01 oz.
Smudge Resistant Pencil Eyeliner: With a self-sharpening tip and a smudge-resistant, waterproof formula, this mechanical eye pencil delivers control and definition from natural lines to your boldest looks Define Your Eye: No eye look is complete without Maybelline Eyeliner--amp up the drama with a black eyeliner pen, get playful with a green or blue eye liner, or take a softer approach with brown eyeliner; Remove waterproof eyeliner with a makeup remover Maybelline Is The Eye Expert: Whatever your signature eye look, natural or dramatic, Maybelline helps create looks that draw eyes; With a broad selection of pencil and liquid eyeliners, highly pigmented eyeshadows, iconic mascara, and eyebrow makeup Maybelline has what you need to create any look: foundation, bb creams and concealers to create a perfect canvas, eyeshadows, brow pencils and eyeliners for any eye look and lip products, from show stopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms Remove Maybelline Makeup With Micellar Water: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup