Noble House Maya Peep Glam Lamb Wool Square Pouf with Filling, Dark Gray and Ivory

Do you dream of living in luxurious glamor but don’t want to overhaul your existing d?cor? Featuring an exquisite fur design, our pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere that gives your arrangement an approachable aesthetic. Whether this is used as a footrest, casual seating, a side table, or purely for decorative purposes this piece can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its stunning design, this pouf is an instant upgrade in style and function, making this the perfect indoor accessory. GLAM: Brighten any room of your home with our delightful pouf that features soft furry textures. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. FURRY MATERIAL: Created with soft lamb wool material, our pouf offers incredible warmth with a soft, fluffy touch. This is also a material that keeps you cozy while providing a glamorous design. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” L x 16.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.