From clarks
Clarks May Marigold
Advertisement
The May Marigold is part of the Clarks Collection. The Clarks May Marigold will carry you in comfort from season to season. OrthoLiteÂ® cushioned footbed. Easy slip-on with goring. Soft fabric lining. Round toe. Embossed patent leather or leather upper. Durable TPR outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.