May contain traces of white wine T-Shirt

Do you love red wine, white wine or rose wine? Then this fun wine drinker, wine sommelier, vine juice design is perfect for you. It shows the funny saying can contain traces of red wine and is perfect for all winery owners and wine connoisseurs A perfect gift idea for anyone who likes to drink wine for their birthday for mum, dad, grandma, grandpa, brother or sister. Ideal as a group outfit for the wine party or the tasting at the winemaker. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem