Funny 16th Birthday Gift Ideas for boys/ girls born in May 2005 awesome since 2005, made in 2005 16 years old. May birthday outfit for kids, son, daughter and niece. It's time to party for new age with vintage birthday gift ideas This vintage birthday graphic design is great present for people love retro style. Your birthday party will be funny, awesome, epic and legendary with this classic design, can wear it on christmast, fathers day, thanksgiving day or any ocasion day Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem