Maxwell 38" Polished Nickel 14 Light Chandelier Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Maxwell Collection from Elegant LightingPolished nickel finishRoyal cut crystal trimMetal and glass rods within round burnished framePolished nickel finished steel hardwareMetal and crystal fixtureNumber of lights: 14Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 560wVoltage: 110v-125vClear crystal colorNumber of tiers: 1.When you want dramatic, modern lighting for your home â but arenât sure about the shape of the fixture â look into the Maxwell collection. Featuring a variety of rectangular, round, and radiating starburst styles, these fixtures include metal rods with crystal balls attached at the ends, interspersed with clear glass rods, all of which blend to create impressive visual effects.