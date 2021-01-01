From american jewel

Maxsteel 12 Tier Shelving - Heavy Gauge Steel Wire Media Shelving for 864 CDs, 450 DVDs, BluRay or Games PN63135237 in Silver

$123.83
In stock
Best Quality Guranteed. Steel wire 12 shelf shelving unit for CDs, DVDs, BluRays, Games This shelving unit can hold 864 CDs or 450 DVDs to help organize your entire collection for a tidy and organized appearance Quality the high quality solid and sturdy steel shelving in silver will last for many years of use Adjustable the 12 shelf shelving unit is easily adjustable in 1 inch increments with no tools required and includes dividers Independently adjustable feet for leveling on any surface Wire shelving unit

