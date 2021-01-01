From travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite(r) 5 - Women's Backpack
Advertisement
The Maxlite 5 Women's Backpack from Travelpro is designed specifically for the modern woman in a slimmer profile than our Laptop Backpack. Polyester fabric with DuraGuard coating resists water and stains to keep luggage looking great. Unobtrusive rear strap fits around the extension handle of a Rollaboard or spinner suitcase for secure stacking and hands-free mobility. Ergonomic, high-tensile-strength zipper pulls are tough yet easy on the hands. Padded laptop or tablet (up to 14) sleeve offers protection for electronics. Travelpro QuickSlip front pocket with magnetic closure is ideal for storing your cell phone or other essentials when going through airport security. Exterior side pockets hold a water bottle, compact umbrella and other accessories. Interior features five organizational pockets allowing you to store power cords, power banks, and other essentials. WARNING Measurements: Laptop Compartment: 15 in Middle Width: 10 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 15 in Strap Length: 31 1 2 in Strap Drop: 14 1 2 in Handle Length: 8 1 4 in Handle Drop: 3 in Weight: 1 lb 3.84 oz