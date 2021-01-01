From nourison

Nourison Maxell Modern Traditional Area Rug, 2'2" x7'6, IV/GREY

$78.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Machine Woven Rug This rug measures 2'2"X7'6" Made in China Pile height is 0.5 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com