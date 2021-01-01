From nourison
Nourison Maxell Mocha 2 ft. x 8 ft. Persian Modern Runner Rug, Brown
This Nourison Maxell Collection 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug will be a decorative touch to your home. This runner will bring charm to any hallway. With a modern style, this runner will add beauty to your living room. It features stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. Designed with brown elements, this runner adds to the soft and refined ambiance of your space. It has a floral motif, introducing an organic touch into your living area. It has a 100% polyester design, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Color: Mocha.