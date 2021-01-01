Viviscal Max Hair Growth Supplements 60s, Shampoo 200ml & Conditioner 200ml (Bundle)

Viviscal Max Hair Growth Supplements 60s, Shampoo 200ml & Conditioner 200mlThis innovative set from Viviscal works to encourage healthy hair growth and reduce thinning hairs by giving the right environment for new hair to grow. With a specialist shampoo and conditioner duo that remove dead skin cells and gently cleanses and nourishes the hair, and growth suppliments that will promote existing hair growth, this set works to give you hair that has more volume and is full of body. This set contains the following products: Viviscal Gentle Shampoo 200ml Viviscal Moisturising Conditioner 200ml Viviscal Max Hair Growth Supplements 60s