MOZO Mavi II
The MOZO Mavi II casual work shoes are water resistant and provide superior support with a built-in insole that has responsive cushioning so you can perform at your best all workday long. Style number: M51038 (Black). Water-resistant, soft toe work shoes with a full grain leather upper. Traditional lace-up style with fabric laces for a secure fit. Padded tongue and collar. Non-removable built-in insole with responsive cushioning and molded heel cups. Oil and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber outsole meets ASTM F2913-2019 and SATRA Non-Slip Testing. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.