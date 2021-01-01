From durango
Durango Maverick 10 Western STOE, WP
Step in to stylish protection wearing the Durango Maverick 10 Western STOE, WP. Waterproof construction. Crafted with Durango X-Pand System, a hidden gore expansion for universal fit and easy on/off. Durango X-Treme Comfort Footbed provides memory foam support all day. Fiberglass shank construction. Slip and oil-resistant synthetic outsole. Closed, square toe. ASTM F2413 protective toe and EH protection. Leather and synthetic upper. Soft mesh lining and footbed. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 13 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.