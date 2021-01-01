From dhp
DHP Maven Platform Bed with Storage, King, Black
Advertisement
DHP Maven Platform Bed with Under Storage, King Size Frame, BlackModern low profile design with clean lines perfect for small bedrooms as it comes with two roll-out drawers for additional under bed storageBentwood slat system provides great ventilation. Slat bases allow air to pass freely beneath your bed, keeping your mattress fresher. The slats adapt to weight exerted to them, providing you with the right amount of support. Additional box spring not requiredMetal side rails for guaranteed stability and durability with center metal rail and leg for added support.Ships in two boxes and assembles quickly. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, this platform bed frame is offered in multiple colors and finishes.Product dimensions: 82.5”L x 78”W x 13.5”H. Weight limit: 500 lbs. Net weight: 133.5 lbs. Shipping dimensions: Box 1 – 37”L x 25”W x 3”H. Box 2 – 85”L x 15”W x 7”H. Gross weight: Box 1 – 37 lbs. Box 2 – 106 lbs.