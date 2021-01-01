CWI Lighting Maury Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: Small

The Maury Pendant by CWI Lighting brings a clean, bright adaptation of the classic lantern light to spaces. Suspended by a linked chain, an openly styled decorative top begins the simple silhouette of this pendant that holds a series of clear glass panels around its body. A beautiful finish dresses up this frame, and a set of visible candelabras shine within, evenly illuminating surroundings. A spherical finial completes the composition of this piece, offering spaces a sophisticated look. Shape: Cage. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome