Mauro Bathroom Wall Sconce by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (MXG1932200)

The Mauro Bathroom Wall Sconce by Huxe features a straight-lined frame and a crisp, cylindrical white glass shade inspired by the designs of modernist architect Edward Dart. Anchored by a smooth square backplate, the arm of this wall sconce artfully holds a simple pillar of light with a squared metal piece that frames the front of the glass shade and has an angled end. Diffusing an even layer of illumination onto surroundings, this minimalistic and sophisticated piece adds a beautiful touch to master and guest bathrooms alike With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel