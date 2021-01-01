Matzke 65" Floor Lamp

This floor lamp is the perfect blend of modern and classic styles. The base showcases a lovely finish on its baluster-inspired body which rests upon a round pedestal. Topped by a metal finial and an empire shade wrapped in linen fabric, this lamp is a lovely décor element that will illuminate your room. Whether behind the couch, sitting next to your bed, stationed in the office, or even tucked in your favorite reading nook, this floor lamp is the stylish solution to your lighting needs. Base Finish: Brushed Nickel, Shade Color: White