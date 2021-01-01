From red barrel studio
Matthrew Ergonomic Executive Chair
Advertisement
It is a new product with absolutely no damage. Rotary pulley, 360-degree free rotation pulley, free movement, good stability. Sponge: high-density foam sponge, high resilience sponge, moderately soft and hard, good resilience, no deformation. The shape of the sponge is both modern and ergonomic. It is comfortable to sit. Clean and convenient: a soft and moderate towel can be removed from the surface of the dust, generally does not need deliberate maintenance. When the surface is stained, it can be wiped with a clean cloth or special fabric cleaner according to the instructions. This product has 7 kinds of built-in massagers so that your back and buttocks can get a full range of massage. Note: avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight so as not to damage fabrics. Avoid using solvents and strong detergents and polish agents to handle surfaces.