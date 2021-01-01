From doucce
Doucce Matte Temptation Lipstick, The Feels 110
MATTE FINISH: Rich and creamy texture dries down to a pure matte elegant finish. VIVID SHADES: Available in 20 rich and creamy shades, complementing for every skin tone or beauty look with shades from nude to berry red. FULL COVERAGE: Create an opaque lip look with this lipstick's highly pigmented color payoff. HYDRATING FORMULA: Intensely saturated formula keeps lips hydrated while providing a pop of color. SLEEK & PORTABLE: The gunmetal metallic tube features a protective magnetic closure - perfect for keeping in your bag or purse for touchups on the go.