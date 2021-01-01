iTouchless 14 Gallon Matte Black Steel Sensor Trash Can with Retracting Lid

Advertisement
The iTouchless 14 Gallon Matte Black Steel Sensor Trash Can has a sleek design and a space-saving retracting lid that is perfect for all of your trash or recycling needs. Needing only 6-8 inches of clearance space above and in front of the sensor, this touchless can is designed to work in tight situations. Specially designed to fit a week?s worth of trash or recyclables for a family of four. Key features include a stunning matte black steel body, a durable and easy to clean ABS plastic lid, an enhanced next-gen infrared touchless sensor, natural carbon odor filter deodorization technology, and a trash bag retainer ring. A 1 Year Manufacturer?s Warranty is included. Product Dimensions: 13 L x 10.75 W x 29.75 H inches